11 august 2023
Ediția PDF
Publică un anunț
Bacăul vorbește
Horoscop
Mica publicitate
Contact

Program Happy Cinema Bacău

HomeZona zeroEu știuProgram Happy Cinema Bacău

Program Happy Cinema Bacău

Deșteptarea

Vineri,11 August
13:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:30 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
14:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
14:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
15:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG
16:00 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
16:20 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
17:00 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Normal, AP12
18:00 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG
18:20 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
18:40 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
19:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
20:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG
21:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
21:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
22:00 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

Sâmbătă,12 August
10:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
11:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
11:30 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
12:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
12:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
13:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:30 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
14:10 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
15:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
15:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG
16:00 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
16:20 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
17:00 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Normal, AP12
18:00 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG
18:20 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
18:40 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
19:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
20:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG
21:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
21:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
22:00 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

Duminică,13 August
10:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
11:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
11:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
12:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
12:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
13:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
14:10 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
15:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
15:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG
16:20 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
17:00 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Normal, AP12
17:30 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:00 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG
18:40 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
19:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
20:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG
21:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
21:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

Luni,14 August
13:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:30 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
13:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
14:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
15:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG
15:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
16:10 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
17:00 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Normal, AP12
17:30 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:00 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG
18:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
19:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
20:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG
21:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
21:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

Marţi,15 August
10:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
11:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
11:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
12:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
12:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
13:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
14:10 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
15:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
15:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG
16:20 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
17:00 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Normal, AP12
17:30 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:00 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG
18:40 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
19:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
20:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG
21:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
21:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

Miercuri,16 August
13:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
13:30 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
14:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
15:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
15:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG
16:10 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
17:00 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
17:30 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:00 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG
18:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
19:00 Strays – Aventuri, Comedie, Avanpremiera, N15
20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
20:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG
21:00 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Avanpremiera, AP12
21:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

Joi,17 August
13:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
13:30 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
14:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG
15:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12
15:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG
15:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG
16:10 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
17:00 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
17:30 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:00 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG
18:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12
19:00 Strays – Aventuri, Comedie, Avanpremiera, N15
20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12
20:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG
21:00 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Avanpremiera, AP12
21:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

Abonați-vă la canalul Telegram Deșteptarea pentru știri necenzurate de "standardele comunității"

Alte titluri
Alte titluri

Descoperă Eleganța Masculină la Antonio Gatti – 10 Ani de Stil și Rafinament

Comunicat de presa -
Cu mândrie vă anunțăm că vineri, 11 august 2023,...

Programul RAJA de Sfânta Maria!

Comunicat de presa -
Casieriile și birourile de relații cu publicul ale RAJA...

Polițiștii continuă campania pe tema Legii Anastasia

Deșteptarea -
În această săptămână, polițiști din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie...

Bază Salvamont ultramodernă în Slănic Moldova: Un nou standard al siguranței montane

Deșteptarea -
Astăzi, președintele Consiliului Județean Bacău, Valentin Ivancea, a inaugurat...
Ne găsiți și pe Google News. Căutații aplicația în Apple Store sau pe Google Play

Ultimele știri

© Deșteptarea - unicul ziar tipărit din Bacău, neîntrerupt, de 33 de ani.

Cele mai citite articole
din ziarul Deșteptarea
Top 24 h

Rețele sociale

 ziare & stiri

© 2023