Program Happy Cinema Bacău

Vineri,11 August

13:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:30 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

14:00 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

14:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

15:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

15:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG

16:00 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

16:20 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

17:00 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Normal, AP12

18:00 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG

18:20 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12

18:40 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

19:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

20:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG

21:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

21:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

22:00 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

Sâmbătă,12 August

10:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

11:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

11:30 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

12:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

12:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12

13:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:30 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

14:10 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

15:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

15:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG

16:00 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

16:20 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

17:00 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Normal, AP12

18:00 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG

18:20 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12

18:40 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

19:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

20:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG

21:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

21:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

22:00 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

Duminică,13 August

10:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

11:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

11:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

12:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

12:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

13:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12

14:10 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

15:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

15:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG

16:20 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

17:00 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Normal, AP12

17:30 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

18:00 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG

18:40 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

19:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12

20:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG

21:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

21:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

Luni,14 August

13:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:30 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

13:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

14:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

15:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

15:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG

15:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

16:10 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

17:00 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Normal, AP12

17:30 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

18:00 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG

18:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

19:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12

20:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG

21:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

21:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

Marţi,15 August

10:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

11:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

11:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

12:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

12:30 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

13:30 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12

14:10 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

15:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

15:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG

16:20 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

17:00 Haunted Mansion – Comedie, Dramă, Familie, Fantastic, Mister, Normal, AP12

17:30 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

18:00 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG

18:40 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

19:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12

20:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG

21:00 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

21:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

Miercuri,16 August

13:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

13:30 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

14:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

15:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

15:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

15:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG

16:10 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

17:00 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

17:30 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

18:00 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG

18:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

19:00 Strays – Aventuri, Comedie, Avanpremiera, N15

20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12

20:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG

21:00 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Avanpremiera, AP12

21:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

Joi,17 August

13:00 Little Eggs: An African Rescue – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

13:30 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

14:00 Elementar (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AG

15:00 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Acţiune, Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, SF, Premiera, AP12

15:30 Rally Road Racers – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Sport, Normal, AG

15:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG

16:10 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

17:00 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

17:30 Meg 2: The Trench – Acţiune, Aventuri, Horror, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

18:00 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG

18:30 Barbie – Aventuri, Comedie, Fantastic, Romantic, Dragoste, Normal, AP12

19:00 Strays – Aventuri, Comedie, Avanpremiera, N15

20:00 Oppenheimer – Biografic, Dramă, Istoric, Normal, AP12

20:30 Gran Turismo – Acţiune, Aventuri, Dramă, Sport, Premiera, AG

21:00 Blue Beetle – Acţiune, Aventuri, SF, Thriller, Avanpremiera, AP12

21:30 Cobweb – Horror, Thriller, Premiera, IM18