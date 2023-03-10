Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 10- 16 martie

Vineri,10 Martie

14:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

14:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

15:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

16:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

16:30 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:00 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG

17:30 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

18:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

18:30 Elvis – Biografic, Dramă, Muzical, Normal, AP12

19:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

20:00 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Normal, AP12

21:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

21:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

22:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

22:10 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12

Sâmbătă,11 Martie

10:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

11:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

11:10 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

11:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

12:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

13:00 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

13:20 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

13:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

15:30 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Normal, AP12

16:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

16:40 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:00 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG

17:40 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

18:30 Elvis – Biografic, Dramă, Muzical, Normal, AP12

18:40 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

19:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

20:00 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Normal, AP12

21:10 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

21:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

22:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

22:10 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12

Duminică,12 Martie

10:20 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

10:40 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

11:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

11:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

12:20 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

12:40 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

13:20 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12

14:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

14:20 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:20 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

16:00 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG

16:40 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

17:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12

18:00 Elvis – Biografic, Dramă, Muzical, Normal, AP12

18:20 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Normal, AP12

19:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

19:20 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12

20:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

21:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

21:20 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

21:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

Luni,13 Martie

13:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

13:20 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:40 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

14:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

15:20 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG

15:40 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

16:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:00 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

17:30 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Normal, AP12

18:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

18:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

19:30 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12

20:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

20:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

21:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

21:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

Marţi,14 Martie

13:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

13:20 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:40 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

14:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

15:20 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG

15:40 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

16:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:00 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

17:30 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Normal, AP12

18:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

18:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

19:30 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12

20:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

20:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

21:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

21:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

Miercuri,15 Martie

13:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

13:20 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:40 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

14:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

15:20 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG

15:40 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

16:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:00 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

17:30 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Normal, AP12

18:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

18:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

19:30 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12

20:00 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Avanpremiera, AP12

20:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

21:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

21:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

Joi,16 Martie

13:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

13:20 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG

13:40 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG

14:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG

15:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG

15:20 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG

15:40 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

16:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12

17:00 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG

17:30 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Normal, AP12

18:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

18:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

19:30 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12

20:00 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Avanpremiera, AP12

20:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

21:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12

21:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12