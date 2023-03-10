10 martie 2023
16.1 C
Bacău

Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 10- 16 martie

Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 10- 16 martie

Deșteptarea

Vineri,10 Martie
14:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
14:30 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
16:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
16:30 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:00 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
17:30 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
18:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
18:30 Elvis – Biografic, Dramă, Muzical, Normal, AP12
19:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
20:00 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
21:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
22:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
22:10 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12

Sâmbătă,11 Martie
10:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
11:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
11:10 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
11:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
12:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
13:00 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
13:20 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
13:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
15:30 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Normal, AP12
16:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
16:40 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:00 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
17:40 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
18:30 Elvis – Biografic, Dramă, Muzical, Normal, AP12
18:40 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
19:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
20:00 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:10 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
21:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
22:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
22:10 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12

Duminică,12 Martie
10:20 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
10:40 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
11:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
11:30 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
12:20 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
12:40 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
13:20 Avatar: Calea apei 3D – Acţiune, Aventuri, Fantastic, SF, Normal, AP12
14:00 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
14:20 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:20 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
16:00 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
16:40 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
17:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12
18:00 Elvis – Biografic, Dramă, Muzical, Normal, AP12
18:20 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Normal, AP12
19:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
19:20 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12
20:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
21:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:20 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
21:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18

Luni,13 Martie
13:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
13:20 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:40 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
14:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:20 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
15:40 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
16:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:00 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
17:30 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
18:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
19:30 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12
20:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
20:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
21:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

Marţi,14 Martie
13:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
13:20 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:40 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
14:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:20 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
15:40 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
16:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:00 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
17:30 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
18:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
19:30 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12
20:00 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
20:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
21:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

Miercuri,15 Martie
13:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
13:20 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:40 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
14:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:20 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
15:40 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
16:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:00 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
17:30 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
18:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
19:30 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12
20:00 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Avanpremiera, AP12
20:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
21:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

Joi,16 Martie
13:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
13:20 Pil – Animaţie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG
13:40 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG
14:00 Năstrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animaţie, Familie, Normal, AG
15:00 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow – Animaţie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG
15:20 Ramon – Comedie, Normal, AG
15:40 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
16:00 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12
17:00 Astérix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu – Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Normal, AG
17:30 Cocaine Bear – Thriller, Normal, AP12
18:00 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
18:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12
19:30 Alibi.com 2 – Comedie, Normal, AP12
20:00 Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Crimă, Fantastic, Thriller, Avanpremiera, AP12
20:30 Scream VI – Horror, Mister, Thriller, Premiera, IM18
21:00 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Acţiune, Aventuri, Comedie, Mister, SF, Thriller, Normal, AP12
21:30 Creed III – Acţiune, Dramă, Sport, Normal, AP12

